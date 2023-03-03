Officials, community react to Murdaugh conviction, life sentence

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials across South Carolina are reacting to a judge’s decision to sentence convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to two life sentences.

After three hours following the conclusion of a six-week trial, a jury convicted Murdaugh of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021.

Murdaugh’s defense team

Alex Murdaugh’s legal team said they plan to appeal his conviction in 10 days. They have maintained he is innocent and say the investigation into the murders was botched by law enforcement.

The legal defense team for Alex Murdaugh reacts to his conviction and sentence of two life terms in prison.

Attorney General’s office

After the conviction, state prosecutors were greeted by cheers and applause. Attorney General Alan Wilson and Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters spoke about the success in the justice system - and stressed that it shows regardless of wealth or prominence, suspects will be held accountable.

Creighton Waters was the lead prosecutor in the state's trial against Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

SLED Chief Mark Keel

South Carolina’s top cop spoke after the sentencing hearing. For weeks, Murdaugh’s defense has criticized the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigation of the double murder case.

Phillip Beach

The father of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who was killed in a boat crash involving the Murdaughs, spoke briefly to media after the sentencing. The Beach family is suing Murdaugh for wrongful death.

Phillip Beach, the father of 19-year-old Mallory Beach who was killed in a boat crash involving the Murdaughs, reacts to Alex receiving life in prison.

Mark Tinsley

The attorney for the family of Mallory Beach, who testified against Murdaugh in the double murder trial, said his reaction to seeing Murdaugh’s emotionless appearance during the verdict and sentencing was, “That’s a sociopath.”

The attorney for the family of Mallory Beach reacts to the conviction and sentencing of Alex Murdaugh after his double murder trial.

