One dead after medical emergency causes five-car crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that one person passed away Thursday night following a crash along Hendersonville Road.

Officers said they responded to the crash at around 8:07 p.m. on March 2.

According to officers, a driver suffered a medical emergency while traveling along Hendersonville Road and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, which caused a crash involving four other cars.

Sadly the driver of one of the vehicles passed away at the scene. Officers identified her as 59-year-old Sheila Hazel. The driver, that suffered a medical emergency, was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Officers said both lanes of Hendersonville Road near the Blue Ridge Overpass shut down while they investigated. Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact officers at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

