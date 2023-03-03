Prosecution releases statements after Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released statements from the prosecution after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murder Thursday night.

A jury convicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22. The two were shot to death on the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property on June 7, 2021.

Following the conviction, Attorney General Alan Wilson released the following statement regarding the decision.

“Today’s verdict proves your position and power in life do not matter: no one is above the law, and that includes Alex Murdaugh. It’s been a long six weeks, but Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved justice, and they certainly did not deserve to brutally die at the hands of someone who was supposed to love and protect them. Alex Murdaugh’s house of cards, built on the foundation of lies, manipulation, and theft, came crashing down. Let this be a warning: no matter who you are, if you break the law, the truth will come out and you will be brought to justice.”

Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters, who served as the lead prosecutor for this case, also released a statement after the end of the trial.

“I want to thank the jurors for their service and the justice they delivered to Richard Alexander Murdaugh today. Alex Murdaugh tried one last con to prevent the accountability he has never had to face in his life, but the jury saw through that and properly found he murdered his wife and son in cold blood. This has been a long and exhaustive effort that could only have been achieved with the amazing team I have been fortunate to lead. Each and every one rose to the occasion, and I could not be more proud to serve with of all of them. I want to thank the entire South Carolina State Grand Jury team, SLED, our other law enforcement partners, the Clerk of Court and court security and court staff, and the entire community in Colleton County which has welcomed us and treated us so well.”

Sentencing for the case will begin Friday morning.

