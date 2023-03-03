Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday
FIRST ALERT for severe storms this afternoon
Generic School Bus
Upstate school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
O.J. Simpson, AP
O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial
Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana
Generic School Bus
Upstate, WNC school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Arizona governor doesn’t plan to carry out execution scheduled by court
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge delivers harsh truths to Alex Murdaugh during sentencing