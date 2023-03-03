The ‘season of yellow’ is back, the time of year most dread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ‘yellow dust’, or as some may know it, ‘devil’s dust’ is making its way in.

Kathryn Frazier, one Greenville resident says, “Pollen is awful. When it rains, you can see puddles of pollen and it definitely is a big problem for people with allergies.”

This year, it’s ahead of schedule.

“Due to the global warming, we are starting to see the seasons now earlier than before so probably by the end of January, you start to get the pollens. The tree pollens,” says Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina Allergist, Sherif Taha.

Taha says it’s best to be proactive and prepared. “Start your allergy medicine early enough. A week or two before the season starts. That will kind of abort bad breaks of allergies during the season.”

That medicine can provide some relief from symptoms.

“Runnies, stuffies, sneeze, itch, postnasal drip, itchy and watery eyes, sinus pressure, headaches, If you’re feeling fatigue, cough, wheezing, shortness of breath,” Taha told WITN.

When going out into the pollen wonderland, Taha also encourages everyone to plan outdoor activities around it.

“The pollens peak in the morning from dawn until noon so, if you do any outdoor activities, try to postpone that to the afternoon or the evening. If you are staying indoors, close the windows and turn the air conditioner on.”

Health experts say it’s important everyone knows the difference between allergies and a common cold. The symptoms are similar, but a cold can more than likely involve a fever, and body aches, and doesn’t last as long as allergies.

If you are experiencing common allergy symptoms for more than three months, experts say to go to the doctor immediately.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.