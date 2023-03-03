Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after...
Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after donating $1 million to the program.(WGCL)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with law enforcement in Georgia to start a mentorship program for middle school students.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the Setting up Students for Success – or S3 – program for students ages 11-14.

“The goal of S3 is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The monthly program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session of S3 will take place March 16.

Sign ups are full for now, but interested participants can click here for more information.

O’Neal is no stranger to helping kids. Among his many philanthropic ventures, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Henry County last year, saying the organization kept him out of trouble as a child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday
FIRST ALERT for severe storms this afternoon
Generic School Bus
Upstate, WNC school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
O.J. Simpson, AP
O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial
Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says

Latest News

Deplorable conditions were reported at a Grafton, West Virginia, animal rescue.
2 charged after more than 100 animals removed from West Virginia rescue
Murdaugh's defense will appeal conviction
Murdaugh's defense will appeal conviction
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
Kendra Kent tracks severe weather risk
Kendra Kent's 2PM update on severe storms