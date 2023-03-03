Simpsonville Arts Center recognized for impact on economic development

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Simpsonville announced that The Simpsonville Arts Center was recently recognized by the Municipal Association of South Carolina for its impact on economic development.

Officials said the city received the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Award for the arts center’s renovation project as part of the Municipal Association 2023 Achievement Awards

“It truly validates our mission of being the source for a vibrant performing and visual arts scene and great venue for art education and exploration - all under one roof,” said Sturgis, who was hired in May 2022 to manage the Arts Center and oversee its programming. “I am so grateful I could be part of the fulfillment of that mission.”

After spending nearly two decades vacant, the building was renovated in 2021 as part of a $2.5 million project.

“We knew that the time, effort and resources that the City invested would be returned tenfold,” City Administrator Dianna Gracely said. “The Joseph P. Riley Jr. Award is a prestigious honor that marks a special chapter in the continuing story of the revitalization of downtown Simpsonville.”

