Speedway’s Upstate Holiday Light Show finds new home

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While the future if the historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway may be uncertain, one of the its biggest and best-known seasonal attractions has already found a new home—right across the street.

Local businessman and developer Anthony Anders said he is currently developing 70 acres at the interchange of highways 123 and 153 to hold the Upstate Holiday Light Show, adjacent to Greenville-Pickens Speedway, and will host the Upstate Holiday Light Show on the property, in fall of 2023.

This comes after the Greenville-Pickens Speedway was listed for sale.

Anders said the new development will also feature a multi-use sports and entertainment complex. These amenities will be announced soon.

“After being involved with the Speedway for so long, I knew I needed to bring something unique to this area. There’s nothing like this anywhere in the Upstate. A place where the community can be active, listen to some great music, grab some food, and just enjoy being outside.” Anthony Anders, property developer and owner of Anders Inc.

Easley’s newest entertainment complex is set to open in the fall of 2023, just in time for the holidays and the Upstate Holiday Light Show.

