Upstate man doubts big lottery win until he gets check

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Greenwood wasn’t convinced he won $75,000 until the check was in his hand, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery said the man couldn’t believe his good fortune and now he’s sharing some of the prize money with his daughters.

“I’m giving each of them $1,000,” he said.

The father says he likes to play the lottery with his daughters, but the winning ticket was bought by just him at the Quickies on East Durst Avenue in Greenwood. The store received a commission of $750 for selling it.

