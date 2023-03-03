Upstate man doubts big lottery win until he gets check

South Carolina lottery
South Carolina lottery(Gray)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Greenwood wasn’t convinced he won $75,000 until the check was in his hand, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery said the man couldn’t believe his good fortune and now he’s sharing some of the prize money with his daughters.

“I’m giving each of them $1,000,” he said.

The father says he likes to play the lottery with his daughters, but the winning ticket was bought by just him at the Quickies on East Durst Avenue in Greenwood. The store received a commission of $750 for selling it.

MORE NEWS: Upstate woman arrested after 9 puppies found in trash bag, official says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Alex Murdaugh
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday
FIRST ALERT for severe storms Friday, nice weekend
Generic School Bus
Upstate school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
Deputies responding to armed robbery at bank in Greenville
Deputies respond to armed robbery at bank in Greenville
O.J. Simpson, AP
O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse...
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Alex Murdaugh
Buster Murdaugh arrives at sentencing hearing for father Alex Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh arrives for father's sentencing hearing
Alex Murdaugh arrives in jumpsuit for sentencing hearing
9 puppies found in trash bag and Tara Elizabeth Johns.
Upstate woman arrested after 9 puppies found in trash bag, official says