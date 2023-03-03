Weekend detour on I-85 in Spartanburg County to reroute drivers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department said drivers should anticipate a detour on I-85 in Spartanburg County this weekend.
According to the department, the detour is being used to allow for removal of bridge beams on the old CSX railroad bridge.
Officials said I-85 northbound and southbound between exits 80 and 83 will be closed Friday, March 3 from midnight until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. I-85 will again be detoured in this same area Saturday, March 4 from midnight until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Here’s the detour for those traveling northbound:
- Traffic will use exit 80
- Turn right onto Gossett Road
- Turn left onto Cannons Campground Road
- Turn left onto Battleground Road
- Turn right back onto the I-85 entrance ramp northbound
Here’s the detour for those traveling southbound:
- Traffic will use exit 83
- Turn right onto Battleground Road
- Turn left onto Mayo Road
- Turn left onto Chesnee Highway
- Turn right onto the I-85 entrance ramp southbound
MORE NEWS: Upstate school district announces schedule change due to weather
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.