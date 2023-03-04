CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh mugshot after conviction WHNS
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Small risk for a few more storms this evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms linger after Tornado Watch expires for Upstate
Generic School Bus
Upstate, WNC school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says
O.J. Simpson, AP
O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been sentenced to life in prison.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison for 2019 death of Alabama toddler
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Damage, outages reported as severe storms move through western Carolinas
Tree and powerlines down on Anderson County home during March 3, 2023 severe storms.
Tree and powerlines down on Anderson County home during storms
Generic crime scene
Deputies investigating after two found dead inside Anderson Co. business
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported