Coroner investigating after inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. jail

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate recently passed away after being found unresponsive at the Spartanburg County jail.

Officials said they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on March 2 after someone reported the in-custody death. The Coroner’s Office identified the deceased inmate as 42-year-old Forrest Taylor III.

According to officials, Taylor was found unresponsive at the detention center, and crews tried to make life-saving efforts. However, he was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, where he passed away.

The Coroner’s Office stated that they didn’t see any unexplained injuries to his person. They added that they plan to conduct an autopsy and toxicology testing.

Officials didn’t release any other information about this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

