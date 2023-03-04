Deputies investigating after two found dead inside Anderson Co. business

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside an Anderson County business Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to a business along Highway 29 in Williamston just after 7:00 p.m. for a welfare call after someone reported that the business owner didn’t show up for a sale.

According to deputies, they arrived at the business and found two people dead inside.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as officials release new information.

