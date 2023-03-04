Georgia vs. LSU game delayed due to leak at The Well during storms

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The quarterfinal game between Georgia and LSU in the SEC women’s basketball tournament was delayed Friday night in Greenville.

A FOX Carolina crew said the teams were sent to the locker rooms due to a leak coming from the roof at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena that left water on teh court. A spokesperson for The Well said excessive high winds caused a damper to open in an exhaust fan on the roof.

The Southeastern Conference confirmed the delay on social media.

LSU was up 42 to 32 in the second quarter when the game was stopped. Following the short delay, officials confirmed that the game was set to return.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh mugshot after conviction WHNS
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Small risk for a few more storms this evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms linger after Tornado Watch expires for Upstate
Generic School Bus
Upstate, WNC school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says
O.J. Simpson, AP
O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Friday’s Clemson vs. Carolina baseball game moved to later time
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
Gamecocks open SEC tournament against Arkansas
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Panthers founder Jerry Richardson dies