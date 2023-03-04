Georgia vs. LSU game delayed due to leak at The Well during storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The quarterfinal game between Georgia and LSU in the SEC women’s basketball tournament was delayed Friday night in Greenville.

A FOX Carolina crew said the teams were sent to the locker rooms due to a leak coming from the roof at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena that left water on teh court. A spokesperson for The Well said excessive high winds caused a damper to open in an exhaust fan on the roof.

The Southeastern Conference confirmed the delay on social media.

We’re in a delay here in Greenville until severe weather passes @BSWArena.



LSU was leading when severe weather caused the delay at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

LSU was up 42 to 32 in the second quarter when the game was stopped. Following the short delay, officials confirmed that the game was set to return.

Following a 10-minute warm-up period, play resumed with 4:23 on the clock in the 2nd Quarter and the Tigers leading 42-32.

