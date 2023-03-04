Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck in Spartanburg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:37 p.m. along Blackstock Road near Hunt Club Lane on March 3, 2023.

Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department said the victim was trying to cross the street when he was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. They added that the victim may have been hit by another vehicle following the initially crash.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.