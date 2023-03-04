Prostate cancer the second leading cause of death among Black men, MUSC addressing disparities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The CDC estimates 13 out of every 100 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. A grim number that’s compounded for Black men, in South Carolina it’s the second leading cause of death, which is why both doctors and survivors are becoming more vocal about it. And this weekend a coalition of doctors and nonprofits are teaming for a free workshop to educate and save lives.

66-year-old, Lee H. Moultrie calls himself an old-school social justice “OG” (original gangster).

“Whatever needs to be addressed, God has ordained me to have that voice to do it,” Lee H. Moultrie, prostate cancer survivor. “I don’t care what it is, I can be down there at the state capital in Columbia, SC, (demonstrating) for childhood cancer. I can also be addressing policy change for tobacco.”

Moultrie also works in health care, a place where he’s faced his own life-altering health scare.

“I had a urinary problem, and my urologist was trying to figure out what was creating the problem -- we couldn’t figure it out, but (my doctor) did detect a small amount of cancer,” he said.

It was 2015, and Moultrie had prostate cancer. A man who had steadily been his own health advocate for decades.

“My first exam was in 1995, and it was done every year since 1995,” he said. “I was being screened (for prostate cancer) and it was 20 years before I was diagnosed.”

But the story wasn’t over, even with the medical support, it took over six years to be cancer free.

“We cannot take the liberty to relax. We still have to exercise, and eat right,” Moultrie said.

He calls it navigating the cancer diagnosis. A story of education, prevention, and survival that Dr. Serge Afeli, pharmacologist and Urban League of the Upstate health care outreach chairperson says far too many Black men aren’t living to tell.

“The lack of information, and the lack of education leads to Black men dying or suffering from conditions that are preventable,” Dr. Afeli said.

So why is prostate cancer the second leading cause of death among Black men in South Carolina? Dr. Afeli says it begins with culture, more men have to have an open dialogue about it in places like barber shops, churches, and other male centric spaces, but that’s just part of it.

“There needs to be a change in men’s mentalities, you don’t go to the doctor because you’re sick, but you go because you want to make sure that everything is alright,” Dr. Afeli said. “And if there’s something going on this will be captured earlier on and dealt with swiftly.”

To reach more Black men, Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Hollings Cancer Center will bring its Prostate Screening Program for African American Men (SC AMEN Program) to the Urban League of the Upstate on March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“What are some of the signs and symptoms that manifest and why is it important to get screened,” said Dr. Afeli. “We’ll also cover prostate cancer risk factors, screening guidelines, treatments and steps to reduce cancer risk by improving your overall health.”

Compensation will also be provided to all attendees, but the goal is to equip and save lives.

“You can’t wait to get in the water and say, ‘I’m going to learn what to do then.’ It’s too late then,” Moutrie said. “We need everyone to come to this event to learn where the resources are to assist you on this journey and also to learn where the resources are for the caregivers who will take care of you on this journey.”

A journey that came to an end for Moultie when he beat cancer a year ago, and he says his job is advocating for other men like him and sharing the testimony.

“Praise Jesus. Hallelujah,” he said.

The Urban League of the Upstate is located at 225 Pleasantburg Drive, suite E11, Greenville, SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.