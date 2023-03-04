South Carolina punches ticket to SEC Championship game with win over Ole Miss

South Carolina defeated Ole Miss in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
South Carolina defeated Ole Miss in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.(Ole Miss)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Women’s basketball team earned their spot in the 2023 SEC Tournament Championship game after defeating Ole Miss 80-51.

Three Gamecock seniors, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and SEC Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston immediately contributed to the contest. South Carolina built a 24-15 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Cooke impressed with her 7 points in the quarter, a relief the Gamecock needed after she went 1-10 from the floor in the last game against Arkansas.

The second quarter was a lot like the first with the Gamecocks using their defensive intensity, holding Ole Miss scoreless for more than 2 minutes during the period. SEC 6th Player of the Year, Kamilla Cardo really bothered the Rebels due to their height.

South Carolina had 8 blocks in the first half, helping them extend the to 40-25 at the end of the half.

In the third quarter, Boston became the all-time leading rebounder in University of South Carolina history. Beal also started to heat up as well, she hit two back-to-back shots, helping the Gamecocks maintain their lead.

South Carolina closed out the Rebels in the four quarter by continuing to disrupt Ole Miss on the defensive end of the floor.

South Carolina will face the winner of the LSU/Tennessee game in the SEC Tournament Championship game.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh mugshot after conviction WHNS
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Death investigation in Anderson Co.
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Tornado damage, outages reported after severe storms move through western Carolinas
Generic School Bus
Upstate, WNC school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
Weekend Outlook
Sunny skies dominate this weekend

Latest News

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) works between Florida guards Myka Perry (1) and Leilani...
Cooke scores 22, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Florida
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the...
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston
No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ’Cats
Nyckoles Harbor chooses USC over Oregon
Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day