USC Upstate wins after chaotic finish leads to buzzer beater

USC Upstate’s Jordan Gainey scored six points in the final 9 seconds of the game to give the team a narrow victory over Gardner-Webb University. Gainey’s six crucial points included a buzzer-beater that came following a chaotic scramble for the ball.

With tonight’s win, USC Upstate advances to the semifinal of the Big South tournament.

Gainey scored a total of 25 points to lead all scorers.

