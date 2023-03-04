USC Upstate wins after chaotic finish leads to buzzer beater

Basketball half court
Basketball half court(Jarvis Robertson)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC Upstate basketball advanced in the Big South tournament Friday night after a buzzer-beater that caught national attention.

USC Upstate’s Jordan Gainey scored six points in the final 9 seconds of the game to give the team a narrow victory over Gardner-Webb University. Gainey’s six crucial points included a buzzer-beater that came following a chaotic scramble for the ball.

With tonight’s win, USC Upstate advances to the semifinal of the Big South tournament.

Gainey scored a total of 25 points to lead all scorers.

