WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming to Columbia on May.19, 2023.

In a press release, the WWE announced the company added Columbia, S.C. to its 2023 touring schedule.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The first day of sales will be online only.

Any remaining tickets will be available for in-person purchase at the PrismaHealth Box Office at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, March 7.

The show is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

