Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway teen

Zakia Ferguson
Zakia Ferguson(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a runaway teen who was last seen Friday.

Deputies say 16-year-old Zakia Ferguson was last seen at school in Anderson.

Officials say Zakia is five-feet tall and weighs 123 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen wearing all black clothing and has green braces.

If you know anything - contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

