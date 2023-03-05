Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway teen

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a runaway teen who was last seen Friday.

Deputies say 16-year-old Zakia Ferguson was last seen at school in Anderson.

Officials say Zakia is five-feet tall and weighs 123 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen wearing all black clothing and has green braces.

If you know anything - contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

