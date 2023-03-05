First Presbyterian celebrates 175th church anniversary

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Presbyterian Church of Greenville celebrated its 175th Anniversary with two services on Sunday.

The church welcomed the 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate, Rev. Barry Black as guest speaker during both, the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., services to commemorate the occasion.

“On this remarkable and memorable Sunday, we will give thanks to God for His faithfulness and express our deep dependency on Him for the next 175 years,” shares Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons.

Rev. Dr. Black has served as chaplain since 2003. Senator Lindsey Graham was also in attendance during the celebration.

“These are exciting days in the life of our church and community,” shares Dr. Richard Gibbons, Senior Pastor. “We have a great deal to be thankful to God for, and we cannot wait to see all that He has in store for us in the years ahead.”

