Quiet, warm start to the week

By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We start the week with quiet and warmer than normal weather. But before the week ends we get a rollercoaster ride of temperatures with some showers thrown in.

First Alert Headlines

  • Warm and dry start to the week
  • Cooling midweek
  • Rain and even cooler to end the week

After a beautiful weekend, we are going to keep the trend going into the early part of the week. Monday morning, temperatures are seasonably cool, waking up to morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Cool and dry start
Cool and dry start(Fox Carolina)

Mainly sunny skies on Monday help temperatures to climb to the low to mid 70s in the Upstate to the upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains. The normal high for early March is 61° in Greenville and 57° in Asheville, so we are running about 10° above normal.

Warm and mainly sunny
Warm and mainly sunny(Fox Carolina)

Tuesday is another warm and mainly sunny day with highs in the Upstate climbing to the mid to upper 70s. The mountains see highs again in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday stays dry with partly cloudy skies. But we the first of two temperature drop for the week. Highs fall 10° to 15° from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, topping out in the mid 60s in the Upstate to the upper 50s in the mountains. This is right in the ballpark of normal highs for this time of year.

Quiet and warm start to the week
Quiet and warm start to the week(Fox Carolina)

The second temperature drop comes on Friday as highs drop to the low to mid 50s along with rain returning to the area. The rain chances ramp up Thursday night and continue into the day on Friday. Although there is some uncertainty with the timing, look for a wet and cool end to the week. The rain clears out for Saturday.

Rain chances Thursday night and Friday
Rain chances Thursday night and Friday(Fox Carolina)

