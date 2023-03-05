South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.(South Carolina Women's basketball)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Women’s basketball team beat the University of Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game 74-58. The Gamecocks have a school record of 38 straight wins.

South Carolina seniors, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Brea Beal combined for 30 points and 6 rebounds in the first two quarters. SEC Player of the Year, Boston, started the game perfect from the field, shooting five and making five shots from the floor.

Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere was the x-factor for the team. Despite having only 4 points in the first two periods, it was her versatile game that gave South Carolina momentum throughout the half.

The second quarter of the game was a battle of runs. Both Tennessee and South Carolina had scoring runs and droughts, with the Gamecocks leading 37-31 at the end of the half.

Volunteers forward Rickea Jackson started off the third quarter on fire with two back-to-back shots, making a layup and hitting a three-pointer. However, it was the scoring of the Gamecocks led by Cooke that kept Tenessee at bay.

After a 7-0 run by the Gamecocks, South Carolina extended their lead by 15 points, the quarter ended with a 55-42 score.

In the last period of regulation, South Carolina leaned on what has worked for them all year, defense and rebounding to continue to dominate Tennessee.

Cooke had herself a game with 24 points, 1 assist, and 5 rebounds while Boston had 18 points and 7 rebounds.

With the win, South Carolina is automatically entered into the NCAA Division 1 basketball tournament. In their quest to become back-to-back national champions, the Gamecocks now have the opportunity to go an entire collegiate season undefeated.

It is win or go home from here on out for South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Tornado damage, outages reported after severe storms move through western Carolinas
An autopsy photo admitted as evidence in court during the Murdaugh trial was recorded when the...
Judge warns against sharing leaked Murdaugh autopsy photo
Alex Murdaugh mugshot after conviction WHNS
Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son
Upstate Holiday Light Show at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
Speedway’s Upstate Holiday Light Show finds new home

Latest News

Judge Clifton Newman stops by The Well, after serving as the judge during the Murdaugh Trial...
SEC Tournament Championship 2023
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) works between Florida guards Myka Perry (1) and Leilani...
Cooke scores 22, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Florida
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the...
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston
No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ’Cats