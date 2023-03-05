South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Women’s basketball team beat the University of Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game 74-58. The Gamecocks have a school record of 38 straight wins.

South Carolina seniors, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Brea Beal combined for 30 points and 6 rebounds in the first two quarters. SEC Player of the Year, Boston, started the game perfect from the field, shooting five and making five shots from the floor.

Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere was the x-factor for the team. Despite having only 4 points in the first two periods, it was her versatile game that gave South Carolina momentum throughout the half.

The second quarter of the game was a battle of runs. Both Tennessee and South Carolina had scoring runs and droughts, with the Gamecocks leading 37-31 at the end of the half.

Volunteers forward Rickea Jackson started off the third quarter on fire with two back-to-back shots, making a layup and hitting a three-pointer. However, it was the scoring of the Gamecocks led by Cooke that kept Tenessee at bay.

This is a Zia Cooke stan account. She's got 20!!



📺 ESPN https://t.co/SwM9DEEkKR pic.twitter.com/8kiw3V5ni2 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 5, 2023

After a 7-0 run by the Gamecocks, South Carolina extended their lead by 15 points, the quarter ended with a 55-42 score.

In the last period of regulation, South Carolina leaned on what has worked for them all year, defense and rebounding to continue to dominate Tennessee.

Cooke had herself a game with 24 points, 1 assist, and 5 rebounds while Boston had 18 points and 7 rebounds.

With the win, South Carolina is automatically entered into the NCAA Division 1 basketball tournament. In their quest to become back-to-back national champions, the Gamecocks now have the opportunity to go an entire collegiate season undefeated.

It is win or go home from here on out for South Carolina.

