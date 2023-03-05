South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - No. 1 ranked South Carolina faces No. 3 ranked University of Tennessee in the SEC Championship game. The Gamecocks are attempting to win their seventh SEC Tournament Championship title.

Game information

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) vs. Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10)

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (15,951) in Greenville, S.C.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN

Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com

South Carolina has won six titles since 2015 and has appeared in eight of the last nine SEC Tournament Championships.

South Carolina defeated Ole Miss for their chance at the championship while Tennessee beat LSU to earn their spot in the game.

FAMS! We’ve seen and felt you all week, your support is unmatched‼️ Send us off to the 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑷 at 12:30 p.m. 🫶



📍: 45 W Orchard Park Dr.

Greenville, SC 29615 pic.twitter.com/LpgjXDFUbG — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 5, 2023

The Lady Volunteers lead the overall series against South Carolina, however, the Volunteers hold a 12-10 lead since the start of the Dawn Staley era. The Gamecocks have won six of the last seven matchups and nine of the last 13.

The two teams are tied 3-3 all-time in SEC Tournament meetings with the Gamecocks winning the last three.

In the contest the Gamecocks and Lady Volunteers played 10 days ago, South Carolina defeated Tennessee 73-60 and captured their seventh SEC Regular-Season Championship.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.