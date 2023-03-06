2 accused of breaking into motel room at night, attacking victim inside

Crystie Campbell (Left), Steven Medlin (Right)
Crystie Campbell (Left), Steven Medlin (Right)(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were recently charged after allegedly breaking into a motel near Seneca on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Deputies said they responded to the Days Inn motel along N. Radio Station Road after someone reported the attack on Friday night.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspect, 45-year-old Crystie Campbell, had entered the victim’s motel room and threatened to attack them with a knife. They added that Campbell reportedly hit the victim with her hands.

A few minutes after the first altercation, the other suspect, 32-year-old Steven Medlin, allegedly went into the motel room and put the victim in a headlock.

Campbell was taken into custody Friday night and charged with assault and battery second-degree and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. Campbell was released from the detention center after posting a combined $25,000 surety bond.

Medlin was taken into custody on Saturday night and was charged with Assault and Battery third-degree. Deputies said Medlin remains at the detention center on a combined $11,087.50 surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anderson Co. Coroner: Woman dies in head-on collision
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Fire at McAlister's Deli in Greenville Co.
Firefighters respond to fire at McAlister’s Deli in Greenville Co.
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Tornado damage, outages reported after severe storms move through western Carolinas

Latest News

LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico...
1 of 4 people kidnapped in Mexico is Myrtle Beach resident, family spokesperson says
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Pierre Dimitrius Curtis Lipford, 30
Man arrested following investigation into 2022 armed robbery
Victim Named After Deadly Shooting
Victim Named After Deadly Shooting
Deadly Greenville Crash
Deadly Greenville Crash