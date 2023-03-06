2 accused of breaking into motel room at night, attacking victim inside

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were recently charged after allegedly breaking into a motel near Seneca on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Deputies said they responded to the Days Inn motel along N. Radio Station Road after someone reported the attack on Friday night.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspect, 45-year-old Crystie Campbell, had entered the victim’s motel room and threatened to attack them with a knife. They added that Campbell reportedly hit the victim with her hands.

A few minutes after the first altercation, the other suspect, 32-year-old Steven Medlin, allegedly went into the motel room and put the victim in a headlock.

Campbell was taken into custody Friday night and charged with assault and battery second-degree and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. Campbell was released from the detention center after posting a combined $25,000 surety bond.

Medlin was taken into custody on Saturday night and was charged with Assault and Battery third-degree. Deputies said Medlin remains at the detention center on a combined $11,087.50 surety bond.

