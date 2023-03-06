Anderson Co. Coroner: Woman dies in head-on collision

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner says they’re investigating a head-on collision that took the life of a woman Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the collision occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Concord Rd. near the East-West Parkway in Anderson.

The Coroner’s Office says the victim was travelling South on Concord Rd. and was struck by another vehicle traveling North on Concord Rd.

Officials say the vehicle traveling North appeared to have crossed the center line and hit the victim’s vehicle in a head-on impact.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Morgan Horne.

Officials say they’re still investigating.

