Busy road in downtown Greenville closed for maintenance

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re planning to drive around downtown Greenville Monday, you may run into detours near Academy Street.

Maintenance work is being done to the Northfolk Southern Rail crossing.

Traffic will be detoured between North Markly and Wardlaw Streets.

Detour signs are placed on roads to help guide traffic.

