Busy road in downtown Greenville closed for maintenance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re planning to drive around downtown Greenville Monday, you may run into detours near Academy Street.

Maintenance work is being done to the Northfolk Southern Rail crossing.

Traffic will be detoured between North Markly and Wardlaw Streets.

Detour signs are placed on roads to help guide traffic.

MORE NEWS: Gov. McMaster proclaims 2023 SC Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.