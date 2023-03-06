Coroner identifies victim after deadly shooting at townhome in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Greenville Monday morning.

The coroner said the shooting took place at the Parkins Ridge Townhomes located at 101 Ridge Road just after 7:30 a.m. A group of people were inside the home when the victim came over and got into an altercation with one or multiple people.

The coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Ja’ Twasean Arveil Pierce.

