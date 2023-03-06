Coroner responding to deadly shooting at townhome in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Greenville Monday morning.

The coroner said the shooting took place at the Parkins Ridge Townhomes located at 101 Ridge Road just after 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, one person died from gunshot wounds.

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

