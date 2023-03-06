Coroner responding to deadly shooting at townhome in Greenville
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Greenville Monday morning.
The coroner said the shooting took place at the Parkins Ridge Townhomes located at 101 Ridge Road just after 7:30 a.m.
According to officials, one person died from gunshot wounds.
At this time, the victim has not been identified.
