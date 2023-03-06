Gamecocks WBB, fans look to March Madness after SEC Tournament Championship

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Women’s Basketball defeated Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship by a final score of 74-58.

This marks the 7th SEC Tournament Championship for the team in the last 9 years.

“They reflect what it truly means to be a gamecock, what it truly means to be Forever to Thee. Watching this team grow over the last decade really since Dawn Staley won her first SEC Championship back in 2014, we’ve been able to see the team grow, evolve,” said Gamecocks fan Tim Bryson.

With a regional site in Greenville, SC in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, it looks likely the Gamecocks wouldn’t have to play another basketball game outside the state of South Carolina until the Final Four.

“The homecourt advantage with the Gamecocks is always a big advantage. And it’s a sellout and we got the best, as Dawn said, we are the FAMS and we’ve got the best FAMS,” said Gamecocks fan Mandy Wrigley.

Coach Dawn Staley and players credit those fans to helping the team in a quest for back-to-back national championships.

“Our FAMS don’t like losing, and they take it personally and I love that they’re that way,” said Staley.

