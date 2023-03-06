GasBuddy: Greenville gas prices go up again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Average gas prices in Greenville have risen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 452 stations.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Greenville are 10.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 83.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $2.66 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg- $2.97 per gallon, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98 per gallon.

Charlotte- $3.08 per gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10 per gallon.

Asheville- $3.17 per gallon, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17 per gallon.

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”

