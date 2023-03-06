Gov. McMaster proclaims 2023 SC Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed that South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week for 2023 will be observed March 5 through March 11.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and the National Weather Service (NWS) have partnered together to sponsor the week and remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in South Carolina and people need to take proper safety precautions.

SCEMD and the NWS said they are promoting awareness of the hazards associated with severe weather, including tornadoes and floods, and the procedures that help keep people safe.

Each day, SCEMD and NWS will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety:

Sunday: Types of Severe Weather

Monday: Watches and Warnings

Tuesday: Staying Connected

Wednesday: What to do during a tornado

Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina

Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips

Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review

Organizers mentioned there will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. Public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association and others will participate in this annual event. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes, etc.

For more information on Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week, contact your county emergency management director, SCEMD or your nearest National Weather Service office. Additional resources can be found online.

MORE NEWS: FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.