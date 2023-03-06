Greenville-Spartanburg Airport named Best Small Airport in North America

Greenville-Spartanburg Airport
Greenville-Spartanburg Airport(GSP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Airports Council International (ACI) named Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) the Best Small Airport in North America.

The ACI announced the recipients of the 2022 Airport Service Quality Awards highlighting the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

GSP was recognized with the following five awards:

  • Best Airport of 2-5 Million Passengers in North America
  • Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff in North America
  • Easiest Airport Journey in North America
  • Most Enjoyable Airport in North America
  • Cleanest Airport in North America

“GSP takes great pride in providing our customers with a better airport experience,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.  “It is an honor to be recognized by the passengers that chose GSP to meet their air travel needs in 2022. GSP shares this honor with the thousands of individuals working across the airport who consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

