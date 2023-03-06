Man arrested after shooting another man in road rage dispute, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested and charged after shooting another man in a road rage dispute.
According to police, officers responded to Patton Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot in the hip. The man was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.
The suspect, 60-year-old Levi Michael, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault w/a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Simple assault
Michael was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
