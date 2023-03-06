Man arrested following investigation into 2022 armed robbery

Pierre Dimitrius Curtis Lipford, 30
Pierre Dimitrius Curtis Lipford, 30(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in 2022.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect 30-year-old Pierre Dimitrius Curtis Lipford threw a bag at an employee of the business and demanded that the bag be filled on July 2, 2022. Deputies said the employee placed money in the bag and the man ran out of the business.

Officers issued a release on July 13, 2022 asking for the public’s assistance regarding the investigation.

According to the release, during the robbery, the man was reaching into his pants the entire time, which made employees believe he had a weapon.

Based on evidence gathered, it was determined that Lipford took money from the business.

He was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Sunday, March 6 on armed robbery and armed with a deadly weapon charges.

He remains in jail on a $50,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anderson Co. Coroner: Woman dies in head-on collision
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Fire at McAlister's Deli in Greenville Co.
Firefighters respond to fire at McAlister’s Deli in Greenville Co.
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Tornado damage, outages reported after severe storms move through western Carolinas

Latest News

LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico...
1 of 4 people kidnapped in Mexico is Myrtle Beach resident, family spokesperson says
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Victim Named After Deadly Shooting
Victim Named After Deadly Shooting
Deadly Greenville Crash
Deadly Greenville Crash