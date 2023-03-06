Man arrested following investigation into 2022 armed robbery

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in 2022.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect 30-year-old Pierre Dimitrius Curtis Lipford threw a bag at an employee of the business and demanded that the bag be filled on July 2, 2022. Deputies said the employee placed money in the bag and the man ran out of the business.

Officers issued a release on July 13, 2022 asking for the public’s assistance regarding the investigation.

According to the release, during the robbery, the man was reaching into his pants the entire time, which made employees believe he had a weapon.

Based on evidence gathered, it was determined that Lipford took money from the business.

He was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Sunday, March 6 on armed robbery and armed with a deadly weapon charges.

He remains in jail on a $50,000 surety bond.

