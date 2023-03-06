Man robbed, assaulted elderly man in home arrested, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after he assaulted and robbed an elderly man in his home in February.

According to police, officers responded to a home on South French Broad to investigate the report of an assault around 8:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Once on scene, police found an elderly man inside of the house, suffering from obvious wounds to his head and face.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Police said the victim reported that 38-year-old Luke Karrick came to his home early that morning, stating he was involved in a vehicle crash and need medical attention.

According to officers, the victim allowed Karrick in his home to help him, but as the man tried to provide care, Karrick assaulted and robbed him, then shortly fled on foot.

Later that morning, officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at Mission Hospital in which a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy and EMY advised officers they were assaulted while trying to treat a man experiencing fentanyl withdrawal.

The man in that incident was later identified as Karrick.

He was then arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with serious bodily injury

Attempted common law robbery

Assault physical injury emergency person

Assault physical injury law enforcement officer

Injury to personal property

Injury to real property

Karrick was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.