Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting girlfriend in 2021, solicitor says

Scotty Fowler, 41
Scotty Fowler, 41(Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a man was sentenced to prison for shooting his then-girlfriend in 2021.

According to the solicitor, 41-year-old Scotty Joe Fowler was convicted on attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials said in April 2021, deputies were dispatched to Fowler’s Lemon Tree Drive home where they found him holding a sheet to the victim’s head in an attempt to stop the bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Fowler told conflicting stories about the events leading up to the shooting.

During the investigation, investigators spoke with another resident who said Fowler had put the gun to the victim’s head and threated her on multiple occasions. Investigators also found several bullet holes in the wall of the bedroom shared by Fowler and the victim. The victim told investigators Fowler had abused her in the past and that the shooting was not an accident, officials said.

Fowler was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the incident.

Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced him to 15 years on the attempted murder charge and an additional five years on the weapon charge. The sentences run consecutively.

“I am pleased to see a violent abuser like Scotty Fowler behind bars for a very long time,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “We must continue to fight on all fronts against the epidemic of domestic violence and my office will continue to fight alongside our partners in this community who are committed to bringing it to an end.”

