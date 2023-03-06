N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper gives ‘State of the State’ address

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is set to deliver his State of the State address Monday night.

This will be the fourth and final time he’ll present the address; because of term limits, he cannot run for the governor’s seat again.

The address is happening at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed online on PBS North Carolina’s website.

Much of the last term was consumed with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likely the rest of it will be buttoning up the state’s Medicaid expansion.

WBTV reported last week that Republicans are now on board and expect to pass that legislation this term.

