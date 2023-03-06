REMATCH: No. 1 Furman to play Chattanooga for SoCon Championship title

Furman guard Alex Hunter (10) looks to pass the ball against Chattanooga during an NCAA men's...
Furman guard Alex Hunter (10) looks to pass the ball against Chattanooga during an NCAA men's college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)(Kathy Kmonicek | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 seed Furman University men’s basketball is gearing up to play Chattanooga for the Southern Conference (SoCon) Championship title in a rematch game.

The Paladins faced the Mocs in the 2022 SoCon Championship game where they were defeated when Chattanooga’s David Jean-Baptiste hit a 35-footer at the buzzer in overtime giving the Mocs a 64-63 win.

The Paladins will face the Mocs on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in Asheville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anderson Co. Coroner: Woman dies in head-on collision
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Fire at McAlister's Deli in Greenville Co.
Firefighters respond to fire at McAlister’s Deli in Greenville Co.
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.
Tornado damage, outages reported after severe storms move through western Carolinas

Latest News

South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game
Judge Clifton Newman stops by The Well, after serving as the judge during the Murdaugh Trial...
SEC Tournament Championship 2023
South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship game
South Carolina defeated Ole Miss in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
South Carolina punches ticket to SEC Championship game with win over Ole Miss