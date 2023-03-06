REMATCH: No. 1 Furman to play Chattanooga for SoCon Championship title

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 seed Furman University men’s basketball is gearing up to play Chattanooga for the Southern Conference (SoCon) Championship title in a rematch game.

The Paladins faced the Mocs in the 2022 SoCon Championship game where they were defeated when Chattanooga’s David Jean-Baptiste hit a 35-footer at the buzzer in overtime giving the Mocs a 64-63 win.

The Paladins will face the Mocs on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in Asheville.

