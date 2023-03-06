Pickens Co. to become 2nd agency in SC to receive Sexual Assault Forensic designation

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County EMS will become the second agency in South Carolina to obtain their Sexual Assault Forensic (SAFE) designation.

The agency has received specialized training to provide care to sexual assault victims in the Pickens County community.

The SAFE designation was created in partnership with the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network (SCVAN), the SC Attorney General’s office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Hospital Association.

The agency will hold a formal presentation on Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m.

