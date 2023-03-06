POLICE: ‘Suspicious’ package at U.S. Army Department turned out to be audio speaker, alarm

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said officers responded after receiving a call about a suspicious package that was delivered to the U.S Army Department on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the location on W.O Ezell Blvd (Highway 29) at around 12:45 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a black five-gallon bucket, with protruding wires, sealed with duct tape sitting near the front entrance.

At that time, a portion of the road was closed to traffic from Powell Mills Road to Camelot Drive from 1:20 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. until the suspicious item was deemed safe.

Spartanburg County’s Bomb Squad was called and they were able to x-ray the bucket, then used an explosive change to make the item safe for retrieval.

Officers said after fully examining the package it was determined that it was an audio speaker and an alarm. It appears the bucket was being used to amplify the sound from the speaker, but the bucket did not contain harmful materials.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Spartanburg Fire, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were also on scene.

