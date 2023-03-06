SC attorney general joins 46-state coalition ordering TikTok to produce company communications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 46 states in asking a state court in Tennessee to order TikTok, Inc. to fully comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protection laws amid the ongoing youth mental health crisis.

The multistate investigation, led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, seeks to review internal TikTok communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive, unfair and unconscionable conduct that harmed the mental health of TikTok users, particularly children and teens.

“We know using TikTok can hurt our children, which is why we’re investigating, and the company cannot avoid accountability by refusing to give us the information they’re required to,” Attorney General Wilson said in a release. “Like other businesses, TikTok needs to learn responsibility and concern for the harm caused to children.”

According to the office, despite the request for these communications falling squarely within the investigative authority of the state attorneys general, the amicus brief asserts that TikTok repeatedly and knowingly failed to preserve relevant information and failed to provide internal communications in a useful format.

Officials provided an example--TikTok employees use an instant messaging service called Lark as their primary mechanism to communicate internally, but TikTok has flouted their duty to preserve communications and provide them in a usable format.

Officials said TikTok has continued to allow employees to send auto-deleting messages over the Lark platform after the start of the investigation and have provided messages to the states in a format that is difficult to use and navigate.

According to the office, there is a lot of peer-reviewed research showing social media platforms, especially image-and video-based platforms like TikTok, are playing a substantial role in harming youth mental health. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released findings demonstrating a startling increase in challenges to youth mental health, youth experiences of violence and suicidal thoughts and behaviors among teenage girls.

One finding shows that nearly one-third of teen girls seriously considered suicide in 2021, a nearly 60% increase from a decade prior. Other peer-reviewed research shows increased teen social media use is a significant driver of this crisis.

The attorneys general involved in the investigation have a duty to protect the people of their states from illegal business practices, and TikTok’s failure to preserve and share relevant internal communications hampers the investigation, officials said.

Other states joining the amicus brief include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, as well as the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.

