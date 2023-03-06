Two Upstate radio stations switching channels

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Audacy announced 106.3 WORD in Greenville-Spartanburg will flip frequencies with Magic 98.9 at the end of March.

According to Audacy, 106.3 WORD will move to 98.9 FM and be branded as News/Talk 98.9 WORD, “The Voice of the Carolinas,” while retaining the WYRD-FM call letters. The move will increase broadcast signal coverage from 25,000 to 100,000 watts and 250,000 to 500,000 adults 35 and older from the South Carolina/Georgia border to Asheville, NC, while covering parts of four South Carolina congressional districts and several North Carolina congressional districts.

Magic 98.9 will move to Magic 106.3 and continue branding as “Today’s Hits and Yesterday’s Favorites” while retaining the WSPA-FM call letters. The move will allow WSPA-FM to shift its primary focus to businesses and listeners in Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

“We are committed to delivering quality audio and content with our massive reach to our audiences,” said Steve Sinicropi, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg. “There is a tremendous demand for news/talk content in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson-Asheville area. The signal flip allows us to maximize our reach even further across the region and more broadly meet the needs of our listeners and advertisers across the Carolinas.”

The flip in frequencies will go into effect on March 28.

