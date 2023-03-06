Upstate non-profit creates app to combat homelessness

Miracle Hill Ministries app
Miracle Hill Ministries app(Miracle Hill Ministries)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate non-profit, Miracle Hill has created an app to assist people experiencing homelessness, hunger, and addiction in the Upstate.

Miracle Hill says they are the largest, most comprehensive provider of homeless services in South Carolina.

The organization says they want people experiencing homelessness to know there is hope.

To download the app via Google Play click Here.

To download the app via Apple app store click Here.

You can also scan this QR code to download the app.

Miracle Hill QR code
Miracle Hill QR code(Miracle Hill MInistries)

