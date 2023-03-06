Victim dies following crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a victim is now dead following a crash that occurred Saturday.

Officials say the collision occurred on Keeler Mill Rd. near Keeler Bridge Rd. That’s about eight miles north of Greenville.

Officials say the driver of a Ford F-250 was travelling West on Keeler Mill Rd. while the driver of a Honda Accord was driving South on Keeler Bridge Rd.

The driver of the Honda Accord was struck by the driver of the Ford F-250.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died.

