Anderson Co. deputies searching for missing man

Thomas Kendrick, 60
Thomas Kendrick, 60(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Belton on Friday.

According to deputies, 67-year-old Thomas Kendrick was last seen driving a 2013 black Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia TAG #RGU1178.

Deputies said Kendrick is six feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has visible tattoos.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or leave an anonymous tip at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com

