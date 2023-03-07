Anderson Co. deputies searching for missing man

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Belton on Friday.

According to deputies, 67-year-old Thomas Kendrick was last seen driving a 2013 black Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia TAG #RGU1178.

Deputies said Kendrick is six feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has visible tattoos.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or leave an anonymous tip at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com

