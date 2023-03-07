Buncombe County Fire Marshal issues open burn ban

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s Office is issuing an ban on open burning for all of Buncombe County due to atmospheric conditions.

The Marshal’s Office said the atmospheric conditions include extremely high fire danger, very low humidity and gusty winds.

There is to be no burning of yard waste, debris or land clearing during this ban. This does not include fire contained in a pit, barbecue grill or chiminea device smaller than three feet in diameter, according to the Marshal’s Office.

The burning ban will be in effect until Friday, March 10 at noon, when the fire danger is expected to decrease.

MORE NEWS: 2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 are alive

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.