Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pactiv Evergreen confirmed they are planning on closing their mill in Canton, North Carolina, as part of their efforts to restructure.

Officials said the mill, along with a converting facility in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, will end operations sometime before the end of June 2023.

According to officials, these changes will eliminate around 1,300 positions. They added that the company will provide outplacement assistance and severance to impacted employees, consistent with Company policy and labor union agreements.

The company released the following statement shortly after the changes were announced.

“Pactiv Evergreen announced strategic actions to restructure its Beverage Merchandising segment and reorganize the company’s management structure. The company expects to close its Canton, NC mill and its converting facility in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, with operations at both facilities expected to end during the second quarter of 2023. At the same time, the company will continue to explore strategic alternatives for its Pine Bluff, AR mill and Waynesville, NC facility. In addition, the company plans to reorganize its management structure by combining the Beverage Merchandising and Food Merchandising businesses effective April 1, 2023. We expect these strategic actions to position us to remain competitive in the liquid packaging market and gain additional synergies from the further integration of our businesses. These actions are consistent with our stated strategy of focusing on our core competency in converting to enhance and accelerate our position as the market-leading North American Food & Beverage packaging company. Pactiv Evergreen assesses all changes to the business with considerable thought for our employees, customers, shareholders and communities, and do not take these decisions lightly. The company recognizes the impact this will have on our colleagues and is committed to supporting impacted employees throughout this transition. We will provide severance benefits and offer outplacement services and other support to help impacted employees pursue new opportunities.”

