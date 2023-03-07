Charges dismissed against Greenville Co. cold case murder suspect, according to court documents

NiShan Huff
NiShan Huff(Provided by family)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Online court records show that charges against a suspect from a 2006 murder were recently dismissed.

NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend later found her body in the kitchen.

In June 2022, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that 53-year-old Frank Rozier had been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the shooting. However, those charges were recently dropped, according to online court records.

We reached out to the Solicitors Office for more information regarding this situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating deadly shooting at Greenville townhome
Coroner identifies victim after deadly shooting at townhome in Greenville
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Mill in Canton, NC
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
Spartanburg police are responding to a scene after a suspicious package was delivered to the...
POLICE: ‘Suspicious’ package at U.S. Army Department turned out to be audio speaker, alarm
Anderson Co. Coroner: Woman dies in head-on collision

Latest News

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
President Biden wants to see the cancer death rate reduced by another 50% over the next 25...
Cancer Moonshot initiative turning ‘death sentences to treatable diseases’
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Thomas Kendrick, 60
Anderson Co. deputies searching for missing man