Charges dismissed against Greenville Co. cold case murder suspect, according to court documents

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Online court records show that charges against a suspect from a 2006 murder were recently dismissed.

NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend later found her body in the kitchen.

In June 2022, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that 53-year-old Frank Rozier had been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the shooting. However, those charges were recently dropped, according to online court records.

We reached out to the Solicitors Office for more information regarding this situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.

