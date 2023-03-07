Clemson basketball’s Brad Brownell named finalist for national coach of the year

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Athletics announced that men’s basketball head coach Brad Brownell was recently named a finalist for the 2023 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award.

Brownell, who is in his 13th season at Clemson, has led the Tigers to a 22-9 record this year, including a program-record 14 wins in the ACC. With their 14-6 record in the ACC, the team finished the regular season tied for third in the conference.

Earlier this season, the team won its first seven ACC games to tie a school record for the most consecutive regular season conference wins.

The Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I coach and is named in honor of the legendary coach who spent his entire career at Mount Saint Mary’s University. The recipient of the 2023 award will be announced in March at the site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.